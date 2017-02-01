ThinPrint Cloud Services Makes Chromebook Printing Easy, Secure and Manageable

ThinPrint Cloud Extension for Chrome OS enables IT admins to easily integrate Chromebook printing into their networks

ThinPrint Cloud Services, the specialist for cloud-based printing and print management, today announces the release of its free ThinPrint Cloud Extension for Chrome OS. For the first time, IT administrators in businesses and organizations of all sizes have the ability to manage network printing activities both securely and easily for all devices. Chromebook users also benefit from printing smoothly and without needing any instruction.

Chromebooks are in high demand, especially among educational institutions as well as companies seeking thin client replacements. Two-million notebooks running on Google’s operating system were sold between January and March 2016, which is more than the 1.76 million Apple Macs sold during the same period. Despite its popularity, the economical laptop lacks important printing features. While Chromebook users can send documents unmanaged to compatible printer models, IT departments had no way of embedding these devices into their corporate print environment and managing the volume of printing.

The ThinPrint Cloud Extension solves these challenges by letting Chromebook users easily print. However, the real breakthrough is for companies. IT administrators now have access to a comprehensive overview to manage printing volumes and available printers through a web-based management console. They can also decide which printer features are available to users – for example color or black-and-white printing.

“This is a milestone for large user groups, in both the education and corporate environments, who are experiencing a significant increase in the number of Chromebook users,” said Christoph Hammer, CEO of ThinPrint Cloud Services Inc. “With the free ThinPrint Cloud Extension for Chrome OS, users can easily print, while administrators deliver a print solution that meets business needs while protecting the infrastructure against outside attacks.”

ThinPrint Cloud Services customers can download the ThinPrint Cloud Extension directly from the Chrome Web Store. thinprintcloud.com/ChromeExtension

Interested companies can use the printing services of ThinPrint Cloud Services 30 days free of charge thinprintcloud.com/SignUp

