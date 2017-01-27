Thin Clients for Education as Easy as ABC

It doesn’t take long to learn that thin clients for the Education sector are a perfect match. It’s almost as if the natural benefits of a cloud or virtual desktop were made for the challenges of the classroom or lecture room.

After experiencing the ease of working with IGEL thin clients, our customer say things like:

“Our computers originally took around 15 minutes to load up which could affect teaching classes. With the new converted IGEL desktops we can load up the devices in under a minute.” – Head ICT at Liverpool College “The IGEL thin clients were easy to set-up, use and manage. It takes longer to take them out of the box than to set them up.” – Director of IT for Montessori School of Antonio

So, here are five reasons why those responsible for IT in Education might want to consider thin clients:

Simple management

Thin clients cost the same or a little less than the average PC yet they are much easier to deploy and manage and last longer. Using IGEL Technology’s Universal Management Suite software thin clients can be up and running in minutes using the drag and drop and ppint and click interface to locate, configure, set-up and manage the device from one central location. The thin clients can then be simply plugged in and within minutes they are ready to go.

