The Zen of data center maintenance

Data centers have been around for a long time and are very important. Especially for me, as I sit here listening to Apple Music — which is streaming from an Apple data center. The backups, applications and widgets you use every day are all made possible because there is a data center somewhere that supports them. We have learned which processes and procedures work based on what does or doesn’t go well. We’re going to look at some different maintenance activities today, but we’ll also discuss data center outages to see what we can learn.

Planned maintenance

In the past, you had to make an appointment (usually late at night or on a weekend) to update things like firmware or operating systems. It’s important to note that this was a scheduled process and passed change control and change configuration. I prefer to avoid doing things the old way if possible!

Preventive maintenance

Preventive maintenance is a proactive activity. It could be installing more memory on a server or adding a server to a cluster. These tasks are often completed as a part of a planned data center maintenance period.

