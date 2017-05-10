The Year of VDI: A Technological Myth?

One of the big myths in the virtualization community is Every Year is the Year of VDI. That’s because for years and years, VDI had been touted as the be all end all solution for almost every organization’s end-user woes. Most of those in the field of virtualization see it as a joke, and laugh when it makes its way around at the beginning of every year. Inspired by this joke, let’s take a look at several of the myths of VDI over the years.

VDI is Expensive

One of the most common misconceptions about VDI today is that it is expensive. In 2008, I tried to make a case for VDI in my organization, and at that point it was indeed way too expensive for a desktop. Our biggest issues were using up valuable resources on our VMware hosts for the desktops’ Memory and CPU, and very expensive SAN storage. We ended up with a few deployments for specific use cases, such as the helpdesk and administrative desktops. Beyond that the cost was not justifiable at the time.

Today, the playing field is completely different. ESXi hosts have much more CPU and RAM available at a much lower price than they did in 2008. Storage technologies like compression and deduplication reduce the cost of the back-end storage. Today it can actually be cheaper in many cases to provide a virtual desktop than to buy a physical asset with the same specifications. Virtual Desktops can also power the BYOD movement by providing a standardized corporate desktop image on any user’s device.

