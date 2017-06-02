The VeeamON 2017 experience
The world’s premier Availability event ended two weeks ago, and I truly believe it couldn’t have been more impressive! VeeamON 2017 took place at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, and as you’ll see later in some pictures, we painted the city in green.
VeeamON 2017 was an important landmark in the history of Veeam, not due to its size, but due to the value it brought to our partners, customers and to everyone in the Veeam family. We delivered our new vision for how Veeam enables seamless digital life experiences for businesses across the world, and unveiled our new branding — a facelift to our charming identity.
To emphasize the vision I mentioned earlier, at VeeamON we made a few major announcements that will change the game for the digital transformation journey. We revealed the NEW Veeam Backup & Replication v10, designed to extend the Always-On Cloud Availability Platform to Physical Servers and Network Attached Storage (NAS), Tier-1 applications and mission-critical workloads with NEW Veeam CDP and native object storage support.
