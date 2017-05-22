Home Data Center The Value of Systematic Approaches to Automation

The Value of Systematic Approaches to Automation

There is no doubt that automation is a widely used descriptor and often triggers some interesting conversations around what the goal of any automation is trying to achieve.  Automation delivers the ability to remove repeatable and potentially mundane tasks from the day-to-day for an IT operator.  The reality is that it stretches beyond that and this is why I want to explore the value of a systematic approach to automation and what it gives to more than just a single IT operator.

A rather important quote from the recently released Site Reliability Engineering helps to highlight this:

“If a human operator needs to touch your system during normal operations, you have a bug.  The definition of normal changes as your systems grow.” – Carla Geisser, Google SRE

Let’s look at how this maps to some specific value that we gain from automation.

Automation for One = Automation for All

The first thing that we know is that automation of any process has a primary benefactor.  That single person that automates some task that they are doing on a regular or semi-regular basis will gain immediately from the benefits of bringing automation to that process.  The real value for a single person is already significant, but it gets even better.  Automating a task for a single person on a team of 10, for example, really means that we are automating that task for all 10 people.

Categories:
Turbonomic's Autonomic Platform enables heterogeneous environments to self-manage to assure the performance of any application in any cloud. Turbonomic's patented decision engine dynamically analyzes application demand and allocates shared resources in real time to maintain a continuous state of application health.
