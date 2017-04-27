The Turbonomic Workload Chart & The Current State of Your Datacenter

Who doesn’t love a good graph or chart? They sometimes seem to be the lifeblood of any good organization, their accession to a report capable of defending or damning a position, causing the approval or denial of a myriad of resources.

Most charts are static, capturing a single point in time. For some purposes (tectonic shift, as an example), this isn’t a problem. However, consider the modern datacenter and the needs of developers: In the time it takes to create a report, take it to the meeting the next day, and get sign-off, seventy generations of Docker container and virtual machine creation and destruction could have passed.

If the US Congress were to vote, today, on sending troops to save the Western Roman Empire which fell in 476 AD, that would be a decision that occurred only fifty generations too late – and would also be just about as absurd as using a static chart to get an impression of the state of your environment.

Turbonomic Workload Chart:

