The Turbonomic Workload Chart & The Current State of Your Datacenter

The Turbonomic Workload Chart & The Current State of Your Datacenter
Who doesn’t love a good graph or chart? They sometimes seem to be the lifeblood of any good organization, their accession to a report capable of defending or damning a position, causing the approval or denial of a myriad of resources.

Most charts are static, capturing a single point in time. For some purposes (tectonic shift, as an example), this isn’t a problem. However, consider the modern datacenter and the needs of developers: In the time it takes to create a report, take it to the meeting the next day, and get sign-off, seventy generations of Docker container and virtual machine creation and destruction could have passed.

If the US Congress were to vote, today, on sending troops to save the Western Roman Empire which fell in 476 AD, that would be a decision that occurred only fifty generations too late – and would also be just about as absurd as using a static chart to get an impression of the state of your environment.

Data Center
Development
Management
Monitoring
Turbonomic
Turbonomic Turbonomic’s Autonomic Platform enables heterogeneous environments to self-manage to assure the performance of any application in any cloud. Turbonomic’s patented decision engine dynamically analyzes application demand and allocates shared resources in real time to maintain a continuous state of application health.Launched in 2010, Turbonomic is one of the fastest growing technology companies in the virtualization and cloud space. Turbonomic’s Autonomic Platform is trusted by thousands of enterprises to accelerate their adoption of virtual, cloud, and container deployments for all mission critical applications.

