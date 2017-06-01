The Truth Is Flexera is Reimagining the Way Software is Bought, Sold, Managed, and Secured
Reduce Spend and Maintain License Compliance with Enterprise Software License Management
Flexera Software is the established global leader in Software License Optimization solutions, enabling enterprises to gain visibility and control of IT assets, reduce ongoing software costs, and maintain continuous license compliance. These software asset management capabilities are delivered as a comprehensive suite of enterprise software license management and license compliance solutions that optimize the management of software assets throughout the software lifecycle.
This video is from the fine folks at Flexera Software
