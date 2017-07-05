Home Data Center The “Troy Effect” of IT Architecture

The “Troy Effect” of IT Architecture

0
The “Troy Effect” of IT Architecture
0

A Primer (Priam-er?) on Troy

Homer’s Iliad tells the story of the Trojan War, fought between Greeks and inhabitants of the ancient city of Troy. The war was supposedly kicked off when Paris, a young Trojan, kidnapped Helen, allegedly the most beautiful woman in the ancient world, and wife of Menelaus, the King of Sparta. Menelaus beseeches his brother, Agamemnon, the King of Mycenae, to lead a Greek Army against Troy and its King, Priam, to punish the Trojan’s for Paris’ actions and recapture Helen. After years of brutal fighting, Troy eventually fell and was destroyed, thanks, partially, to the famous Trojan Horse, in which select Greek soldiers hid and attacked Troy from the inside.

For centuries, archaeologists searched for the city of Troy, even though many wondered if the city itself was a myth. Finally, in 1868, a team led by German Heinrich Schliemann found the actual site of Troy, on the Turkish coast, and it was more wonderful and complex than any could have imagined.

Read the entire article here, The “Troy Effect” of IT Architecture

via the fine folks at Turbonomic!

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
Data Center
Management
Turbonomic
Turbonomic Turbonomic’s Autonomic Platform enables heterogeneous environments to self-manage to assure the performance of any application in any cloud. Turbonomic’s patented decision engine dynamically analyzes application demand and allocates shared resources in real time to maintain a continuous state of application health.Launched in 2010, Turbonomic is one of the fastest growing technology companies in the virtualization and cloud space. Turbonomic’s Autonomic Platform is trusted by thousands of enterprises to accelerate their adoption of virtual, cloud, and container deployments for all mission critical applications.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    ‘Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring’ White Paper

    IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper As detecting and troubleshooting application performance issues increases in complexity in today’s distributed, heterogeneous environments, the siloed monitoring of applications and infrastructure tiers (network, storage, virtualization, database, etc.) is no longer sufficient. eG Enterprise delivers the first converged application and infrastructure performance monitoring solution, providing unified visibility of application […]

    read more
    Workspot Feature Image

    Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report

    Workspot Feature Image

    Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    Downloads

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Fast, free and incredibly useful. Coming in summer 2017. 14Synthetic logon simulation tool for monitoring, diagnosis, alerting and reporting of Citrix logon performance Quick SaaS deployment – be up and running in minutes Web-based monitoring console Supports logon through StoreFront or NetScaler Gateway Best-suited for Citrix XenApp 6.5, 7.x and XenDesktop 7.x Free forever, no […]

      read more
      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      On-Demand Webinars

        1498635526_maxresdefault.jpg

        Simplifying service request fulfillment process | Free ITIL webinar

        Request fulfillment is the process of servicing requests raised by users. A robust request fulfillment can help IT help desks provide timely resolutions using minimal resources. Using an ITIL(R) ready help desk desk software like ServiceDesk Plus can help you easily configure workflows and automate processes for faster service delivery. Watch this webinar to learn […]

        read more
        Citrix-Ready–eG

        Best Practices for Delivering a Great Citrix User Experience On Premise, Mobile & Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        1498136080_maxresdefault.jpg

        Enterprise mobility management for the mobile-first world – On-Demand Webinar

        1497655750_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Provide File Services for Object Storage in the Cloud – On-Demand Webinar

        IGEL Technology Image

        IGEL TechChannel Video – Release Webinar Windows 10 IOT

        1497502191_maxresdefault.jpg

        Preview – Hybrid Cloud Solutions from Veeam and Microsoft Azure

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1499247472_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA’s Cool Fireworks for the 4th of July Video

          Have a blast this Independence Day! This video is via NVIDIA.

          read more
          Citrix Ready Feature Image

          Citrix and NVIDIA Accelerate the Enterprise

          1499176128_maxresdefault.jpg

          Introducing Nutanix Calm Video: Application-Centric Automation

          maxresdefault.jpg

          A Raspberry Pi Zero Fidget Spinner?!

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video