The “Troy Effect” of IT Architecture
A Primer (Priam-er?) on Troy
Homer’s Iliad tells the story of the Trojan War, fought between Greeks and inhabitants of the ancient city of Troy. The war was supposedly kicked off when Paris, a young Trojan, kidnapped Helen, allegedly the most beautiful woman in the ancient world, and wife of Menelaus, the King of Sparta. Menelaus beseeches his brother, Agamemnon, the King of Mycenae, to lead a Greek Army against Troy and its King, Priam, to punish the Trojan’s for Paris’ actions and recapture Helen. After years of brutal fighting, Troy eventually fell and was destroyed, thanks, partially, to the famous Trojan Horse, in which select Greek soldiers hid and attacked Troy from the inside.
For centuries, archaeologists searched for the city of Troy, even though many wondered if the city itself was a myth. Finally, in 1868, a team led by German Heinrich Schliemann found the actual site of Troy, on the Turkish coast, and it was more wonderful and complex than any could have imagined.
Read the entire article here, The “Troy Effect” of IT Architecture
via the fine folks at Turbonomic!
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
‘Converged Application and Infrastructure Performance Monitoring’ White Paper
IT Monitoring and Performance Management White Paper As detecting and troubleshooting application performance issues increases in complexity in today’s distributed, heterogeneous environments, the siloed monitoring of applications and infrastructure tiers (network, storage, virtualization, database, etc.) is no longer sufficient. eG Enterprise delivers the first converged application and infrastructure performance monitoring solution, providing unified visibility of application […]
Share this:
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability