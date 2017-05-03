The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

Maximizing SQL Server availability is a double-edged sword. In a perfect world, every user in every organization would have every system available 100% of the time. But as companies face the costs and logistics to make that happen, the opportunity arises for important dialogue between IT professionals and executives to determine how best to increase high availability in a cost effective way without adding technical complexity. Consider these strategies.

1. Service level agreements

SLAs help turn executives into IT partners. With business objectives in mind, clearly show management what “100% up time” costs the organization in hardware, software, and resources. You’ll gain understanding, empathy, and a training ground to work together toward a solution that’s realistic and achievable.

2. The right tool for the right job

Getting a job done right is easier with the right tool. Thanks to clear SLAs, you can address the needs of each database independently knowing the business’ expectations. Plan accordingly, mixing and matching SQL Server’s four most popular HA (high availability) options along with their pros and cons.

AlwaysOn Availability Groups bring three benefits to the table. They span multiple data centers, can address DR concerns and handle scale-out operations. But they aren’t supported on SQL Server Standard Edition.

Starting in SQL Server 2012, AlwaysOn failover clusters span multiple subnets making them great

