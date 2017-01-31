Home Desktop The Top 5 Success and Failures of a VDI Migration

The Top 5 Success and Failures of a VDI Migration
Top 5 VDI Successes 1. Always Perform an Assessment An assessment is a method of gauging user consumption behavior on a current physical device.  You should look at metrics in terms of how the OS is currently using things like CPU, memory, IOPS, network resources, applications, and device hardware.  When this data is collected over a long-term period of time (typically 30 days), you can understand the highs and lows of user consumption.  When you apply this to a series of mathematical formulas, you can not only calculate what a group of users would require from a hypervisor perspective, but also understand growth rates, software inventory, and what hardware will require a disproportionate amount of resources.  Some good examples of hardware that will do this are things like high output audio/visual capture devices, high resolution scanners, USB Webcams, and DVD burners.  An assessment is key to architecting exactly the environment that you need to survive for the next five years.  If you build too much hardware, you have wasted resources.  If you build too little hardware, user experience suffers, or worse, a VDI project can collapse.   A proper assessment will calculate your requirements for you, identify poor hardware, help you consolidate software, and even help you optimize your virtual images.

2. Image Optimization is Key One area where massive gains in user experience can be realized is through image optimization.  VDI is unlike any other kind of computing environment we have seen used to date.  There are many things that are built into the Windows operating system (Linux too!) that simply have no place inside of a VDI deployment.  Such examples are things like the Wireless Service, Bluetooth Support, Branch Cache, Family Safety, Fax, and Internet Connection Sharing.  None of the aforementioned services should be utilized in a VDI environment, and as such, should be set to disabled.  There are literally hundreds of different settings and services that are removed from an operating system when used in VDI, and these have a very large effect on how much RAM, IOPS, and CPU the system uses even without a user logged in.  This has an additive effect, as when you are hosting hundreds or thousands of VDI systems on a hypervisor, multiple unnecessary services running in an image can mean the difference between housing 50 users in hypervisor instead of 70, or 80.

Read the entire article here, The Top 5 Success and Failures of a VDI Migration

via the fine folks at Liquidware Labs

Desktop
Liquidware Labs
Liquidware Labs Liquidware Labs provides industry leading, platform-agnostic desktop solutions for hybrid desktop environments including Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop, VMware Horizon, and physical Microsoft Windows PCs. Stratusphere FIT and Stratusphere UX support assessment, monitoring and diagnostics (Health Checks). ProfileUnity enables just in time delivery of User Profiles, application and user rights management and context-aware policies. ProfileUnity’s FlexApp feature delivers advanced Application Layering. Flex-IO supports IOPS acceleration in virtual desktop environments. The solutions are available in an extremely cost-effectively priced bundle called Liquidware Labs Essentials. Liquidware Labs products are Citrix Ready, VMware-certified, and are available through a global partner network.
