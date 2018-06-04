The Top 3 Differences Between Application Performance Management and Application Performance Monitoring

APM is commonly used to describe two different practices: application performance management and application performance monitoring. While seemingly almost identical, these terms mean—and can lead to—two different things. Application performance management is a subset of DEM (digital experience monitoring), while application performance monitoring has a narrower scope of a specific application’s functionality. Both involve identifying when an application is up and fully functioning, so what’s the difference?

What Do They Mean?

Application performance monitoring is very specific to the application. Gartner defines application performance monitoring as

“one or more software and hardware components that facilitate monitoring to meet five main functional dimensions: end-user experience monitoring (EUM), runtime application architecture discovery modeling and display, user-defined transaction profiling, component deep-dive monitoring in application context, and analytics.”

This monitoring process involves a detailed analysis of the application stack itself. From here, the tool can monitor how well the application is functioning in each step or process the application goes through. Application performance monitoring can purely identify where specifically in an application it is failing.

