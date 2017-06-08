The time has come: HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack is orderable!

After much anticipation, HPE is excited to share that HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack is now available to order! HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack is a hybrid cloud solution that allows organizations to run Azure consistent services in their data center, providing a simplified development, management and security experience that is consistent with Azure public cloud services.

Organizations are asking for hybrid cloud

To enable innovation, enterprises are demanding IT solutions that can be delivered quickly, simply and cost effectively. With HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack, businesses can meet their most challenging IT requirements including data sovereignty, security, and compliance requirements. They can also run high performance analytics and edge and disconnected applications, as well as provide a platform for modern application development.

At the same time, service providers are looking for a solution that enables them to offer managed cloud services that will meet their customers’ requirements. HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack enables service providers to offer managed cloud services across Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack. This means service providers can increase revenue with hybrid cloud offerings by offering consistent development environments for their customers. In addition, service providers can customize their offerings with a highly configurable solution that can meet the needs of the services they offer.

