The Technology Landscape 2018

When I joined Citrix Systems, Inc. in 1993 as their first pre-sales engineer, I was excited and amped-up as to what the future would hold for virtual computing and multi-user computing systems that could run and deliver Windows applications over low bandwidth connections.

Such a new concept, such a new approach, such a difference from the client-server computing model that was displacing green screens and terminals by storm with Windows 95, Novell NetWare 3.12 running on Compaq servers. Delivering apps such as Lotus 123, WordStar, WordPerfect, Sybase and Paradox! I can see that many of you reading this are scratching your heads because of some of the old technologies that I’ve mentioned thus far that have made their way to the garbage bin in the corner of the raised floor server room.

Now you’re either saying “How old is this dude?” or “What the heck is he talking about?”.

