Home Applications The Technology Landscape 2018

The Technology Landscape 2018

0
The Technology Landscape 2018
0

When I joined Citrix Systems, Inc. in 1993 as their first pre-sales engineer, I was excited and amped-up as to what the future would hold for virtual computing and multi-user computing systems that could run and deliver Windows applications over low bandwidth connections.

Such a new concept, such a new approach, such a difference from the client-server computing model that was displacing green screens and terminals by storm with Windows 95, Novell NetWare 3.12 running on Compaq servers. Delivering apps such as Lotus 123, WordStar, WordPerfect, Sybase and Paradox! I can see that many of you reading this are scratching your heads because of some of the old technologies that I’ve mentioned thus far that have made their way to the garbage bin in the corner of the raised floor server room.

Now you’re either saying “How old is this dude?” or “What the heck is he talking about?”.

Read the entire article here, The Technology Landscape 2018

Via the fine folks at FSLogix.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Desktop
News
FSLogix
FSLogix Founded by industry veterans Kevin Goodman and Randy Cook, FSLogix is a startup that came out of stealth mode at BriForum Chicago 2013. FSLogix Apps provides Dynamic Application Visibility, which enables policy-based control of when any application is visible to individual users or groups from a single golden image. With FSLogix Apps, IT administrators realize the benefits of application virtualization for all Windows® applications on physical, VDI and Citrix/RDSH platforms.FSLogix Apps is an advanced application filtering solution that enables administrators to dramatically reduce the number of images required to support any enterprise, with any deployment system, on any Windows based infrastructure. FSLogix Apps delivers Dynamic Application Visibility, and policy based control of application visibility to individual users or groups from a single golden image.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1531448224_maxresdefault.jpg

        ControlUp 7.1 European Webinar – Great New Features – Video

        ControlUp COO and co-founder Yoni Avital presents ControlUp 7.1 with all its great features: XenDesktop published application metrics, NetScaler monitoring, NVIDIA GPU monitoring, enhanced hosts and VMs metrics, and assisted navigation. This video is from the fine folks at ControlUp/a>.

        read more
        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1529897825_maxresdefault.jpg

          Introduction to Citrix Smart Check – Video

          Discover the simplicity of how Smart Check helps you operate your XenApp and XenDesktop on-premises sites by proactively executing health checks, finding common issues, and recommending solutions. This video is from the fine folks at Citrix

          read more
          1528728425_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix NetScaler Master Class June 2018 Video

          1531448224_maxresdefault.jpg

          ControlUp 7.1 European Webinar – Great New Features – Video

          1528329125_maxresdefault.jpg

          IPM – VMware Assessments Video

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video