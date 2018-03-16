The technical value of WSSD validated HCI solutions, part 2

This post is authored by Carmen Crincoli, Senior Program Manager, Windows Server, and is the second of a 2-part series aimed at explaining the value provided by the Windows Server-Software Defined (WSSD) program.

In the previous blog post I discussed the high-level ideas behind our solution validation program, and the technical merits it accrues for people who buy and use those solutions. Building on those concepts, I’m going to dive into one particularly thorny integration challenge partners face when creating these solutions. I’ve been working with Windows and hardware at Microsoft for over 20 years. I know many of you have similar experience in the industry. You’re probably pretty certain you know how to make these systems sing together. I’m here to tell you it’s not as straightforward as your past experiences might lead you believe.

Standalone vs distributed systems

The way most servers and storage have been designed and validated in the PC ecosystem (until very recently) has been as standalone systems. You buy a server, you get the parts and sizes you need to support your workload, connect it to external networks and storage, and off you go. The integration work is all done by the OEM before they turn around and sell the system to you. Any external dependencies aren’t necessarily guaranteed, and often need to be tuned and configured to work properly in a customer environment for the best experience.

