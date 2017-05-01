Office 365 is Microsoft’s latest cloud-based group of software and service subscriptions. Due to its features and monthly/yearly licensing plan, many businesses choose a single license for their entire company. After all, selecting the same license for everyone seems like the easiest choice–why go through the hassle of fitting users to their optimal licenses?

Generically assigning Office 365 licenses may be convenient, but doing so is ultimately a poor business decision. A poorly fit license can lead to clutter in the environment as some applications go unused while other various applications are installed to make up for the license fit. Different job roles within a company likely have different application needs, and it is worthwhile for a business to investigate the unique needs of users to avoid overspending on licenses. SysTrack’s Office 365 Planning Kit makes it easy to identify the best license for each user in an environment while providing a clear picture of potential savings (displayed below).

Read the entire article here, The SysTrack Office 365 Planning Kit | Lakeside Software

via the fine folks at Lakeside Software.