The Surprising Reason Behind Azure’s Mega Momentum

When a recent UBM Research survey found more enterprise IT shops pointing to Azure as their public cloud provider of choice over Amazon Web Services, we took note. These findings echo what we’ve been hearing from customers over the past year. No doubt, AWS still has commanding presence in the market, but Azure is gaining momentum, particularly in the enterprise space, where the business imperative to go to the cloud is growing.

An interesting evolution has taken place over the past eight years or so since AWS began wooing businesses to the public cloud. During that time, enterprises have been trying to figure out how to get there from here: choosing apps to move, building new ones, managing security controls and extending on-prem footprints to the cloud. Simultaneously, IT leadership teams have been asking how they can help their businesses by embracing the cloud – without locking themselves to an unfamiliar vendor. More of them are ready to answer those questions now, and Azure has a lot to do with that.

Part of the reason for this shift is that enterprises were never comfortable with Amazon as their only public cloud option. They wanted alternatives, but none were as mature as Amazon. But over the past year and a half, Microsoft has really caught up, and that is particularly compelling for larger enterprises. These are the companies that have had relationships with Microsoft for many years, and, perhaps surprisingly, that one fact makes a huge difference. Enterprise development teams have used Windows as their primary environments, and their business leaders have invested in Microsoft offerings throughout their careers. CIOs, VPs of infrastructure and other IT leaders are quite comfortable with their Microsoft relationships. And now that Azure can hold its own in a side-by-side comparison with AWS, those business advantages are tipping the scales toward Microsoft.

