The Stroopwafel Effect CTPs Community Citrix Synergy

Citrix Synergy has always been one of my favorite events; from technical sessions to networking with Citrites, customers and an overwhelming amount of community members.

While I typically enjoy the Citrix Synergy keynotes — getting some insights into overall company strategy, product strategy and localized plays is of great value — I really like the community-driven sessions.

If we look at the Top 10 sessions Citrix Synergy 2017, we see 4 out of the top 10 sessions are community-based (these results are not incidental, we can see this year over year)

SYN303 — Independent Citrix experts’ deep dive on Remote Graphics, user experience and GPUs

SYN305 — Citrix provisioning survival guide

SYN306 — Solving PVS challenges with simple shell scripts

SYN330 — Optimize and scale your XenApp and XenDesktop platform the CTP way

With those stats, it’s safe to say I’m not the only one enjoying these community-driven presentations where knowledge sharing is key and based on real-world experiences. Let’s be honest here: the best way to learn is through mistakes that others have made before.

Keeping this in mind, I’ll be returning for my second year of presenting at Citrix Synergy. Together with Jarian Gibson, I’ll be presenting SYN237 — Citrix and Nutanix: the 2018 inside scoop. Our session abstract for this year will tell its story:

The last Synergy presentation on Citrix and Nutanix covered Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop running on Nutanix AHV. In this session, you will learn about updates and the exciting new things that can be done with the Citrix EUC stack when running on the Nutanix Acropolis platform. You’ll get details on automating Citrix with Nutanix Calm, using Acropolis File Services for file storage and multisite/disaster recovery, and other new features coming from Nutanix. This session will show attendees how they can use Nutanix Acropolis as their “Swiss army knife platform” for running Citrix services.

