Home The story of ‘Open Convergence’ and why André Leibovici joined Datrium

The story of ‘Open Convergence’ and why André Leibovici joined Datrium

0
The story of ‘Open Convergence’ and why André Leibovici joined Datrium
0

It is not often that an opportunity to join a cutting edge technology company appears to us in a lifetime and I have done it twice now – I consider myself very lucky.

Firstly, the team at Datrium formed part of the founding teams for Data Domain and VMware. Data Domain revolutionized the enterprise storage industry by introducing deduplication technology, and VMware does not need introductions. Diane Greene and Mendel Rosenblum, VMware founders, are early funders at Datrium, and some of the top Valley VCs like Lightspeed and NEA (Nutanix, Riverbed, Nest, Uber, Workday, etc…) are also investors.

Datrium is growing faster than most datacenter infrastructure companies at the same stage, and merely one year after the product launch they already have 100+ deployments in production across more than 70 leading customers, and they were also selected by CRN as one of the coolest storage startups last year.

The Technical Background – What You Need To Know

SSD-class storage has changed the way datacenters are architected, and workloads are increasingly designed to demand SSD-class storage performance.

Read the entire article here, The story of ‘Open Convergence’ and why I joined Datrium » myvirtualcloud.net

via Andre Leibovici at myvirtualcloud.net

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

Categories:
MyVirtualCloud.NET by Andre Leibovici
MyVirtualCloud.NET by Andre Leibovici Andre Leibovici is a leading expert in the area of Datacenter and Enterprise Mobility. For the last 15 years Andre's passion and dedication has helped many organizations while working for VMware CTO Office, VMware PSO, EMC vSpecialists, and through creating professional blogging resources. His expertise is backed by 20+ years' industry experience managing IT infrastructures and teams for large organizations. Andre's blog myvirtualcloud.net is recognized as one of the industry leading End User Computing blogs with 3M+ hits every month. Based on his field experience, Andre developed a number of free tools to help beginners and advanced architects to appropriately size and architect VDI solutions. Andre's passion led him to found the APAC Virtualization Podcast and speak at conferences and public events. Due to his creativity and accomplishments, Andre received the VMware Virtual Desktop Ingenuity Award'2009, and was recognized as vExpert recipient award for multiple consecutive years. Andre is currently enjoying helping Nutanix as Sr. Director, Partner Innovation & Vertical Alliances.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        1493712064_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and Citrix AppDNA 7.9 Webinar

        XenTegra Application Services Citrix AppDNA 7.9 webinar from July 2016. For more information please visit www.xentegra.com This video is via XenTegra

        read more
        1494549045_maxresdefault.jpg

        How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

        1493712043_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and FSLogix Apps 2.5 Webinar

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        1492682866_maxresdefault.jpg

        SQL Server Security Management Made Simple – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1495260942_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: Deep Learning Visualizing Heart Activity In 3D

          AI startup Genetesis is creating deep learning solutions that allow physicians to detect and localize sources of abnormality in the heart within dynamic 3D maps. Explore more about AI and Deep Learning: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/deep-learning-ai/ This video is via NVIDIA.

          read more
          1495168760_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: Analyzing Blood Cells in Seconds With Deep Learning

          1495261177_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA: How will you use Google Home to control SHIELD?

          1495410732_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Video: Secure Hub installation and enrollment for Android device types

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video