The story of ‘Open Convergence’ and why André Leibovici joined Datrium

It is not often that an opportunity to join a cutting edge technology company appears to us in a lifetime and I have done it twice now – I consider myself very lucky.

Firstly, the team at Datrium formed part of the founding teams for Data Domain and VMware. Data Domain revolutionized the enterprise storage industry by introducing deduplication technology, and VMware does not need introductions. Diane Greene and Mendel Rosenblum, VMware founders, are early funders at Datrium, and some of the top Valley VCs like Lightspeed and NEA (Nutanix, Riverbed, Nest, Uber, Workday, etc…) are also investors.

Datrium is growing faster than most datacenter infrastructure companies at the same stage, and merely one year after the product launch they already have 100+ deployments in production across more than 70 leading customers, and they were also selected by CRN as one of the coolest storage startups last year.

The Technical Background – What You Need To Know

SSD-class storage has changed the way datacenters are architected, and workloads are increasingly designed to demand SSD-class storage performance.

via Andre Leibovici at myvirtualcloud.net