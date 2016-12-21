Home Cloud Computing The Steady Beat of .heart

I glanced at the clock and our 30-minute check-in meeting was now already on minute 93. We were discussing our upcoming diversity panel and each comment provided more fuel to the already energetic conversation. This, however, was not unique to the panel discussion. When people talk about gender diversity, our drives or volunteering, they light up with energy. These topics tap into a passion and it is this passion that fuels .heart.

Formerly launched in August of this year, .heart is Nutanix’s new giving back program. Nutanix has had a history of volunteering and community outreach. Through .heart, Nutanix will coordinate global efforts to make a bigger impact. With an initial focus on gender diversity, .heart will be centered around time-based volunteering activities and identifying opportunities to amplify diversity conversations to support underrepresented groups in technology.

White House “#CSforAll” Initiative

We kicked off support for learning institutions with Nutanix product and cloud curriculum. Working with San Jose State University (SJSU) in California, we are finding ways to support their Master’s Computer Science Students with cloud computing information and technology. Together with SJSU, we will create modules that can be provided to other learning institutions and programs to help underrepresented people pursue technology professions. We are proud to submit this program to the White House to be a part of their CS for All during their CSEdWeek. Read more here.

Read the entire article here, The Steady Beat of .heart

via the fine folks at Nutanix.

 

tags:
Categories:
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Nutanix
Nutanix delivers web-scale IT infrastructure to medium and large enterprises with its software-driven Virtual Computing Platform, natively converging compute and storage into a single solution to drive unprecedented simplicity in the datacenter.
