The State of Serverless Computing – #AWS Session Video
Join us to learn about the state of serverless computing from Dougal Ballantyne, Principal Product Manager, Serverless. Dougal Ballantyne discusses the latest developments from AWS Lambda and the serverless computing ecosystem. He talks about how serverless computing is becoming a core component in how companies build and run their applications and services, and he also discusses how serverless computing will continue to evolve.
This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Workspot vs. Citrix Cloud – Comparison Guide
The in-depth answers you need about vastly different architectures Our primary goal from day one of the company is to ensure that organizations of all sizes can realize the benefits of virtual desktops and apps. With a long history at Citrix and VMware implementing these solutions and struggling alongside customers to make the technology work, […]
Share this:
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper