The State of Serverless Computing – #AWS Session Video

Join us to learn about the state of serverless computing from Dougal Ballantyne, Principal Product Manager, Serverless. Dougal Ballantyne discusses the latest developments from AWS Lambda and the serverless computing ecosystem. He talks about how serverless computing is becoming a core component in how companies build and run their applications and services, and he also discusses how serverless computing will continue to evolve.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).