The Size Is Right European Nutanix Sticker Sweepstake!

Hi all,

The Nutanix Sizer tool (http://sizer.nutanix.com) has been available for quite some time now, but we of course never stop innovating on it. One of the latest additions is the ability to import the popular RVTools (https://www.robware.net/rvtools/) output files straight into Sizer, completely removing manual entry of VMs and specifications. While you should of course still check the output and adjust where needed, it dramatically simplifies the workflow of sizing a Nutanix environment based on output you get from VMware vCenter. You can also share sizings you made directly with a Nutanix SE or Consultant if you wish.

To encourage usage of these features, and to familiarise you with it, I’ve organised this little sweepstake.

The big prize?

A custom designed Nutanix laptop sticker sheet by yours truly, printed on high quality vinyl from Stickermule!

