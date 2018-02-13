Home Data Center The Single reason why HCI vendors do Not Like to provide Best-in-Class Protection for your Data

It makes HCI expensive and not cost competitive!

Now that we got that out of the way let me explain. It is not that HCI solutions cannot provide higher levels of availability, most of them do, but vendors frequently steer customers to a resiliency factor that makes them look cost-effective – makes them look good from a financial viewpoint.

Data durability in the presence of failures is table stakes for any organization, and failure tolerance is achieved by data redundancy in some fashion. One way to achieve redundancy is with mirroring. You can mirror 2-way or 3-way.

At any scale and seriousness, you have to do 3-way replication, or you are rolling the dice on data loss. The reason is not so much that you will lose two drives at the same time. What is much more common is the following scenario: 1 drive fails, and the system starts re-mirroring data from the remaining drive. All it takes is a sector read error (also known as Latent Sector Errors ), and you have now lost data.

Read the entire article here, The Single reason why HCI vendors do Not Like to provide Best-in-Class Protection for your Data – myvirtualcloud.net

Via the fine folks at Andre Leibovici at myvirtualcloud.net

MyVirtualCloud.NET by Andre Leibovici Andre Leibovici is a leading expert in the area of Datacenter and Enterprise Mobility. For the last 15 years Andre's passion and dedication has helped many organizations while working for VMware CTO Office, VMware PSO, EMC vSpecialists, and through creating professional blogging resources. His expertise is backed by 20+ years' industry experience managing IT infrastructures and teams for large organizations. Andre's blog myvirtualcloud.net is recognized as one of the industry leading End User Computing blogs with 3M+ hits every month. Based on his field experience, Andre developed a number of free tools to help beginners and advanced architects to appropriately size and architect VDI solutions. Andre's passion led him to found the APAC Virtualization Podcast and speak at conferences and public events. Due to his creativity and accomplishments, Andre received the VMware Virtual Desktop Ingenuity Award'2009, and was recognized as vExpert recipient award for multiple consecutive years. Andre is currently enjoying helping Nutanix as Sr. Director, Partner Innovation & Vertical Alliances.

Related Articles:

