The Single reason why HCI vendors do Not Like to provide Best-in-Class Protection for your Data

It makes HCI expensive and not cost competitive!

Now that we got that out of the way let me explain. It is not that HCI solutions cannot provide higher levels of availability, most of them do, but vendors frequently steer customers to a resiliency factor that makes them look cost-effective – makes them look good from a financial viewpoint.

Data durability in the presence of failures is table stakes for any organization, and failure tolerance is achieved by data redundancy in some fashion. One way to achieve redundancy is with mirroring. You can mirror 2-way or 3-way.

At any scale and seriousness, you have to do 3-way replication, or you are rolling the dice on data loss. The reason is not so much that you will lose two drives at the same time. What is much more common is the following scenario: 1 drive fails, and the system starts re-mirroring data from the remaining drive. All it takes is a sector read error (also known as Latent Sector Errors ), and you have now lost data.

