The sessions you don’t want to miss at VeeamON 2018

VeeamON 2018 is only three weeks away and I think it’s time to decide which sessions to add to your agenda. If you haven’t registered yet, you can still grab your ticket!

In my last post, I mentioned that the breakout sessions are a major source of learning. Now, with VeeamON just around the corner, I want to highlight several sessions that might be of interest to you.

Backup and disaster recovery for AWS — Native, free and enterprise-level options

At the beginning of this year, we announced the acquisition of N2WS, a leading provider of cloud-native enterprise backup and disaster recovery for AWS. Through this move, we’ll be able to provide world class data protection and management for the AWS workloads.

N2WS VP of Marketing Ezra Charm will be on the VeeamON stage Monday, May 14 and will showcase the N2WS offering for the AWS public cloud.

Ask me anything: Veeam R&D and Support

Anton Gostev’s sessions at VeeamON conferences are a big success, and this year will be even better. The engagement and questions from the attendees that usually occurs after Anton’s sessions will now be an official session during VeeamON 2018!

If you have questions about anything Veeam-products related, this is the session for you! It will take place Monday, May 14 at 4:30 p.m. And that’s not all from Gostev. If you haven’t registered yet, you can use GOSTEV-100 discount code for a $100 discount. See you there!

Understanding the Availability Gap in 2018

In this session, Senior Director of Product Strategy Jason Buffington will be exploring the gap organizations are facing between user demand and IT’s capacity to deliver services. Join this session to learn more on the Availability trends of 2018 and how organizations should implement them to meet their users’ expectations.

18 tips to prevent ransomware attacks in 2018

Unfortunately, ransomware is still a hot topic and there are no signs of retreating. These cyberattacks are spreading to organizations of any size and verticals and preparedness is the key to fighting it. It started just as a malware scam, but ransomware is now a very profitable business that generated more than $5 billion in 2017 from taking data hostage.

Director of Technical Product Marketing and Evangelism Rick Vanover will cover this session and will provide important best practices to help you stay out of trouble. I know I’ll put this on my list!

Top 10 most popular questions about Veeam Availability Console

Veeam Availability Console is a comprehensive tool for centralized data management and monitoring, entirely designed for service providers that offer Backup as a Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) to their customers.

Join this session, hosted by Director of Product Management Vitaliy Safarov and Cloud Solution Architect Timothy Hudson, for a technical deep dive into the features and functionalities of Veeam Availability Console.

