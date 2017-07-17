The Secret Citrix Sysadmins
The RTST is a live production XenApp/XenDesktop environment… with a twist. Within it, we regularly deploy pre-release, in-development builds of multiple Citrix products. It’s a real environment, complete with all the usual infrastructure any regular IT department would have: Active Directory, DNS, SQL, VPN, and so on. It has real-life users, too, doing real work things on it, all day, every day. This isn’t simply a clinical environment spun up and torn down to run some tests against — it’s been around for many years, just like many of our customers’ environments, so it’s as close to real as we can get.
So, why do we do this?
The benefits of this approach are numerous and multi-faceted, but the primary aim is to catch bugs before release. It’s also about improving customer experience, both from a sysadmin perspective and an end-user perspective.
Additional benefits of our work include building Engineering and Product feedback loops, building SysAdmin empathy, improving end-user experiences, and interoperability testing (that is, testing how well our own products work with each other).
Read the entire article here, The Secret Citrix Sysadmins | Citrix Blogs
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
Share this:
