The ‘SambaCry’ Samba Vulnerability in Containers
There’s a new vulnerability which could affect containerized apps; this time it’s the Samba vulnerability affecting Linux networking. Samba allows non-Windows operating systems to share network shared folders, files, and printers with a Windows operating system.
The network security space keeps catching people’s eyes recently with new exploits affecting popular systems. The Windows “WannaCry” ransomware attack, which I wrote about recently, is still spreading throughout the world. And the Samba vulnerability exploit is another example of the continuous threat environment facing enterprises.
Now Linux and Mac users using the most popular networking software have similar troubles to worry about. A 7-year-old critical remote code execution vulnerability has been discovered in the Samba networking software that could allow a remote attacker to take control of an affected Linux system.
Read the entire article here, The 'SambaCry' Samba Vulnerability in Containers
via NeuVector
