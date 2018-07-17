Microsoft will implement Windows 7 end of life in January 2020, meaning it will discontinue all support, including paid support; and all updates, including security updates. Most companies are well aware of this, however migrating to Windows 10 isn’t as easy as flipping a switch.

There’s a lot that goes into an OS migration – decisions around hardware, applications, timing, training, and more, all need to be considered as an organization plans out what will prove to be a very long migration project. Microsoft has taken great strides to provide the simplest of migrations, but some aspects of Windows 10 that are key to user productivity and system security, do not migrate in an automated fashion.

For many organizations, the challenge isn’t in the upgrade of the operating system; it’s in the standardizing of the user workspace once on Windows 10. In other words, it’s ensuring all those configuration settings, applications, printers, and security are all setup in a way that balances IT’s need to ensure a protected work environment with the users need to be able to work in that environment. The question becomes what specific issues are IT organizations repeatedly facing, and how effective are the steps taken to remediate the migration issues. So, what migration challenges are organizations facing, and how are they addressing them? To find out, PolicyPak and GPanswers.com surveyed over 500 organizations about their about their experience migrating to Windows 10, what problems they’ve needed to tackle, what was the impact, and what real IT admins did to rectify the issues.

Read the entire article here, The Road to Windows 10 is Paved with Good Intentions

Via the fine folks at FSLogix.