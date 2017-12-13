Home News The Rise of the Sport Coat Set at AWS:Reinvent and What it Means for Infrastructure

The Rise of the Sport Coat Set at AWS:Reinvent and What it Means for Infrastructure

The Rise of the Sport Coat Set at AWS:Reinvent and What it Means for Infrastructure
After I got off the plane from AWS:Reinvent 2017, I told a few people here my No. 1 observation from the conference: the hoodie-to-sport coat ratio has shifted. Most laughed, but it’s a serious metric.

Just a couple of years ago, the folks who showed up for AWS:Reinvent were mainly developers, and maybe there were some consultants. In 2015, ClearSky Data had a booth at the show as we launched the company, and the hoodie set were the people who stopped by to chat.

Developers are great, but they’re not the market you want to talk to if you’re dealing in enterprise-scale infrastructure. They have very little budget; the credit cards they keep in their pockets are for buying rogue apps their IT teams don’t want them to have, not for buying storage infrastructure.

This year was different.

Not only was the crowd at AWS:Reinvent an order of magnitude larger than in 2015, at more than 40,000 attendees, it was also comprised of many more executives in sport coats. There are real budgets behind the checkbooks people carry in their sport coats, and it portends a serious shift in the kinds of buying decisions that are likely to get made in the coming year.

Read the entire article here, The Rise of the Sport Coat Set at AWS:Reinvent and What it Means for Infrastructure

Via the fine folks at ClearSky Data.

          Close

          Share this video