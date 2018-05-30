Hybrid Cloud is a computing network that utilizes on-premises private cloud as well as third party public cloud services. With seamless movement between the two cloud services, hybrid cloud ensures businesses have the freedom of flexibility and additional data deployment choices.

The fundamentals of running a rewarding hybrid cloud is the selection of compatible hypervisor and software layers. This ensures the proper data exchange with the public cloud APIs. In this post, we are going to talk about hybrid cloud, and Amazon’s infrastructure for setting up hybrid cloud. We will also cover hybrid cloud pricing, and how to prepare for that using tools like this AWS calculator. Let’s get started!



Hybrid Cloud – Benefits and Challenges

Hybrid cloud allows for the setting up of on-location private cloud that hosts critical and sensitive data and processes, while making use of public cloud services to host limited sensitive operations.

Hybrid cloud is especially useful in workflows with a history of demand spikes. For example, an order system can witness a spike during the holiday/shopping season. This workflow can operate on private cloud for most of the year, but make use of a third party hybrid cloud to access extra computing resources during the annual spikes. This can be done via a deployment model called cloud bursting.

Read the entire article here, The Rise of Hybrid Cloud: Are You Ready?

Via the fine folks at FSLogix.