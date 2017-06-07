The Results Are In: What’s Delaying Windows 10 Migration?
Are you planning your Windows 10 migration and need to understand issues that might hold you back? You’re not alone.
Slow and drawn-out adoptions of new operating systems is not out of the ordinary. In fact, over seven percent of global endpoints continue to use Windows XP, even though Microsoft support ended in 2014 (per Netmarketshare.com). So, what’s delaying migration?
We surveyed over 1800 IT professionals looking for answers. Our respondents all held decision-making responsibility for corporate desktops and laptops. We asked questions on a wide range of subjects including current state of Windows 10 migration, adoption, concerns, experiences and more.
Some of the key findings from the survey include:
- User experience is a top priority for migration teams
- Windows 10 adoption is rapidly accelerating
- Yet Windows 10 adoption concerns are growing just as fast
Read the entire article here, The Results Are In: What’s Delaying Windows 10 Migration?
via the fine folks at Ivanti.
