The Real Internet of Things Book

There is great confusion about what the Internet of Things means. This book lays out a technological future based on the intersection of evolutionary psychology, shared functionality desires, and a long-term vision of human society.

Broken into three themes of Prediction, Interface, and Evolution, it’s an attempt to show what’s coming so that we can start getting ready. Regardless of what forms it may take during gestation, this book describes what the Real Internet of Things will inevitably become.

Learn More and Buy Now