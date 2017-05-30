The Real Costs of Ransomware
As predicted by many, 2016 became the Year of Ransomware. Total ransoms paid in 2016 swelled to over $1 billion and about half of organizations were hit. Meanwhile, 2017 is not off to a great start. In fact, over just the last week, the WannaCry / WannaCrypt malware victimized over 230,000 systems in over 150 countries.
Even now, some organizations remain content to pay a ransom instead of working to improve their recovery and defensive cybersecurity capabilities. In part, this is because ransom amounts may be considered “inexpensive.” For example, the ransom demand for WannaCry was $300 US.
However, there are significant costs and risks that make relying on paying the ransom a very dangerous and expensive strategy. Normally, recovery from a ransomware attack is far more than applying keys to decrypt data. There are often forensics, legal fees, IT infrastructure clean-up and modifications, etc.
Read the entire article here, The Real Costs of Ransomware
via the fine folks at Dell
