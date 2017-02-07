The Quest for Operations Intelligence
We have very high expectations from any Cloud Native or mode 2 applications deployed on Red Hat hybrid cloud solutions.
When running Red Hat technologies in production, we want our new workloads to be running on top of certified products. They should be architected and deployed with help from certified professionals, proactively maintained with the help of world class support services and have the option to enable organizational resources with training and certifications.
No matter how much support is put into place, the customer needs to be able to operate their hybrid clouds.
From log aggregation to IT intelligence
Now we add management capabilities by starting with the Cloud Management Platform, with Red Hat CloudForms, that can handle the IaaS and container application platform. It manages all the components deployed and provides insights into the microservice applications built with containers, orchestrated by kubernetes, running on instances within a tenant on the capabilities provided by the hardware platform.
Read the entire article here, The Quest for Operations Intelligence – Red Hat Enterprise Linux Blog
via the fine folks at Red Hat.
