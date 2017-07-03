In 1989, the blockbuster hit Back to the Future took the world by a storm with wild technology predictions. Now, we know the film might have missed the mark on flying cars and power clothes, but many of its predictions were more accurate than expected. Case in point: wearables.

From virtual reality headsets to fitness trackers, wearable technology powers this notion of the “quantified self” where our personal lives can be digitalized and analyzed with the end goal of being “improved.”

But when it comes to our professional lives, can we similarly analyze and improve them in order to enable productivity? Yes! Just as we are living in the era of the “quantified self” the enterprise is now entering the era of the “quantified user.”

But don’t just take my word for it. Here is how and, more importantly, why you should care…



What is the “quantified user?”

Read the entire article here, The Quantified User: Redefining How to Measure IT Success | Lakeside Software

via the fine folks at Lakeside Software.