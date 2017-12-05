The Power of ScaleIO – Forrester Total Economy Impact Study

Save $88.2M in costs – Check. 140,000 hours of developer productivity saved – Check. 20 million+ IOPS – Check. 5X improvement in deployment time – Check. Data migration – Every 25 Years…Check!

Dell EMC commissioned Forrester to interview a large, global financial institution – a long standing Dell EMC ScaleIO customer – to create a Forrester Total Economic Impact report. Forrester TEI reports are well regarded throughout the industry as objective, impartial studies of products’ and technologies’ economic impact on a business. The results were simply outstanding.

Forrester estimates that the customer enjoyed $186.7 million in total benefits, a savings of $88.2 million after deploying ScaleIO over a period of four years with an outstanding ROI of 89% and a payback period of only 10 months. This includes categories such as CapEx savings from storage hardware and software, savings from power cooling and facilities, OpEx savings from management and support and substantial savings from avoiding disruptions from migrations by the application team. The customer expanded their ScaleIO deployment from a single datacenter to 8 data centers in a short period of 18 months and estimates that 72 PBs of storage will be managed by ScaleIO within the next four years.

Before ScaleIO

Prior to using ScaleIO, the interviewed customer embarked on a strategy initiative to transform into a digital organization, shifting over $1 billion from the IT infrastructure budget to application development areas to fuel client innovation. At the same time, the financial crisis forced the bank to invest more heavily in IT to increase collaboration and reduce costs. These drivers led to increased growth in storage and infrastructure requirements to support these projects. At a 30% annual growth rate of the organization’s SAN storage environment, the pace of growth was offsetting the benefits from traditional storage as the cost of managing storage in silos got bigger each year. The organization realized that it needed a cost-efficient storage solution that could scale with the enterprise.

After ScaleIO

Today the customer has thousands of developers on the ScaleIO platform managing thousands of applications and their number keeps on expanding rapidly. For example the customer expects to have 40% of databases running on ScaleIO by 2019. The typical storage pod has anywhere between 90 to 110 servers in a single ScaleIO cluster which, though a big number, is only a fraction of the total number of servers that CAN be managed in a single ScaleIO cluster. ScaleIO’s outstanding performance has won many fans in the customer’s organization as each all-flash configured pod can easily provide 20 million IOPS.

