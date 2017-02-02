The Pitfalls of Cloud-Washed VDI and How It Affects Your Bottom Line

Today, everywhere you turn IT solutions are moving to the cloud. Or at least, that’s what IT vendors would like you to believe. In many cases, what’s really happening is that IT products are being rebranded and marketed as cloud solutions. In other words, they’re being “cloud-washed.”

As TechTarget describes – “Cloud washing (also spelled cloudwashing) is the purposeful and sometimes deceptive attempt by a vendor to rebrand an old product or service by associating the buzzword “cloud” with it.”

While many of these solutions do have some cloud integration, their designs don’t have the backend infrastructure or dedicated management teams to support a truly cloud-native solution. Instead, vendors are adapting their solutions and modifying them to run on virtual machines. A great example of how cloud-washing works—and its pitfalls—can be seen in the VDI space.

Cloud-washed VDI in a nutshell

