The Outcome Economy: How the Industrial Internet of Things is Transforming Every Business Book

Everything and everyone is becoming interconnected. The Internet of Things is transforming the ways in which new value is being created in practically every business and every workplace. In the Industrial IoT, roles must change and rules are meant to be broken. This is where the value is. This is the new opportunity.

This book looks beyond the simple concept of connectivity to delve into the specific ways in which new value is being created, and how that will alter the most basic economics of how we live, work, and play.

The book offers a concrete understanding of how the Industrial Internet of Things is transforming business models by taking the quantum leap from companies that make promises about products to companies that promise outcomes; a collaborative and interconnected world in which success hinges on how well you can integrate your organization as part of a complex ecosystem that will align itself around outcomes and innovation.

