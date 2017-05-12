The one-stop shop for Citrix Smart Check

In the past I have written numerous times about Citrix Insight Services, or TaaS before that, which stands for Tools as a Service (don’t be confused, Insight Services was just another name change from TaaS). Smart Check builds upon these services and offers (at least) the same type of pro-active checks (equal to Insight Services) keeping your XenApp and/or XenDesktop Site healthy at all times. However, it is important to note that Smart Check is a completely new service on its own, part of the Smart Tools portfolio (formerly known as Citrix Lifecycle Management Services), which are a 100% Citrix cloud based, though they can be applied on-premises as well. This post is meant to provide you with all relevant information on Smart Check available today as well as any future developments going forward.

To start, you might want to check out these two posts: here and here (both will open in a separate window) by Mathew Varghese (Twitter: @thirsty_crow). He is the Director of Product Management for Smart Tools and CIS – Besides a detailled look under the hood from a architectural point of view, the diagnostic data (in the form if so-called JSON files) collected by Smart Check is also covered – screenshots included, clearly showing you that the JSON files do not identify the organization, administrators, or end users in any way.

While in time Smart Check will overtake Insight Services (quote: all customer-facing features in CIS will be gradually moved to Smart Check) as I have mentioned before, today Smart Check uses Insight Services to analyse the information gathered by Smart Check, and I quote “Citrix Insight Services (CIS) is the analyser, or the brains, of Smart Check. It performs three critical tasks: Receives and processes a collector’s output. Changes the state of the appropriate alerts based on the collector output and notifies the Smart Check backend when alerts have been raised or lowered”

Since its launch in January 2017 (Tech preview) it’s already being used by over 400 customers, servicing 500+ XenApp/XenDesktop Sites – impressive numbers. Customers/sites are added daily.

Read the entire article here, The one-stop shop for Citrix Smart Check

via Bas van Kaam at basvankaam.com