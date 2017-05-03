Home Applications The Next Leap In Concurrency

The Next Leap In Concurrency

The Next Leap In Concurrency
There have been many significant developments related to containers over the last six months. As you may know, containers are similar to virtual machines in that they are, well, containers. However, containers are more specific to “containing” the application rather than what a virtual machine does which is “contain” an operating system and the application. Containers rely on a common and compatible underlying operating system layer which doesn’t need to be duplicated for each “container”, like a virtual machine does. The net-net is a leaner footprint resulting in lower overhead, better overall performance for the application, and a better opportunity for concurrency.

Once upon a time we had very expensive servers which performed, in general, one function. A print server, file server, mail server, etc. Then virtualization came along and gave us the ability to use expensive servers for multiple functions. It made a lot of sense since the majority of the time the physical server was sitting idle. Many years have passed since virtualization came on to the scene and now the next evolution in virtualization has occurred with containers.

Read the entire article here, The Next Leap In Concurrency

via the fine folks at DataCore Software

