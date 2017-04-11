Home Applications The new App-V AutoSequencer

The new App-V AutoSequencer

Microsoft this week announced some changes in App-V 5 associated with the release of Windows 1703 “Creators Update”. While there is a minor client change to support cleaning up unpublished packages documented here, the real news comes when we see the updated Sequencer, which is the subject of this post.

As of the previous release, the Windows 10 based sequencer is now released as part of the Windows ADK. Because you can’t remove the App-V client on the new OSs, portions of the new sequencers depend upon the equivalent App-V Client being present (they share a lot of code). Thus, it only installs on the similar operating systems and won’t on Windows 7 where the 5.1 HF8 sequencer is preferred. The 1703 ADK is downloaded from here, and while I don’t have time while traveling to check the final code I have been testing some pre-release builds and now that Microsoft has disclosed the released it I guess that I can talk about it.

Details on the changed sequencer and instructions on autosequencing may be found in this blog post. What follows are from my experiences and should be treated as additional information beyond that provided in the links above.

