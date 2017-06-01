The Missing Link in Digital Transformation
Data Access in the Era of Digital Transformation
Access to data is the lifeblood of your enterprise. How you leverage your data differentiates your business. But in a digital decade, data proliferation requires a fundamental change in how it is accessed, stored and managed.
Whether you’re undertaking large-scale digital transformation or a smaller series of incremental digital initiatives, meeting the needs of a digital enterprise means access to all of your data must be fast and uninterrupted to meet the demands of ever-increasing numbers of users and applications.
In this 5-part blog series, we’ll explore three strategic focus areas to digitally transform the enterprise: customer experience, operational processes and business models. In this introductory post, we’ll focus on how hyper-converged infrastructure, software-defined storage and Parallel I/O support an improved customer experience.
Read the entire article here, The Missing Link in Digital Transformation
via the fine folks at DataCore Software

