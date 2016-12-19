Home Applications The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys – App-V!

Shhh! Don’t tell anyone this about App-V.  Just because you didn’t hear any sound does not mean that there wasn’t a lot a noise involved.  In the last year, Microsoft has made two incredibly big moves with its App-V product, and you probably didn’t hear much about it. What happened? First, Microsoft has effectively stopped charging you for App-V.  Second, they are now bundling it into the appropriate operating systems directly.

We have been asking Microsoft for this ever since they acquired Softricity, the company that created the original version, some 10 plus years ago.  What we didn’t realize is that by doing these two things, it also eliminated the need for Microsoft to do traditional product marketing for it.  So in all of that silence, the only voices we hear are from vendors that want to sell you something else.

So don’t be fooled by what you don’t hear.  App-V is here to stay and you need it. And Microsoft is betting that you do big time.  Why else would they build it into the operating system, and in so many ways. But to make sure that you have some data to counter those silly arguments your boss might hear from vendors; let’s try to address them here.

We were children once, playing with toys

Read the entire article here, The Low Spark of High Heeled Boys

via the fine folks at FSLogix

 

FSLogix Founded by industry veterans Kevin Goodman and Randy Cook, FSLogix is a startup that came out of stealth mode at BriForum Chicago 2013. FSLogix Apps provides Dynamic Application Visibility, which enables policy-based control of when any application is visible to individual users or groups from a single golden image. With FSLogix Apps, IT administrators realize the benefits of application virtualization for all Windows® applications on physical, VDI and Citrix/RDSH platforms.FSLogix Apps is an advanced application filtering solution that enables administrators to dramatically reduce the number of images required to support any enterprise, with any deployment system, on any Windows based infrastructure. FSLogix Apps delivers Dynamic Application Visibility, and policy based control of application visibility to individual users or groups from a single golden image.
