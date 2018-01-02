Home Data Center The Logon Experience: No Second Chance to Make a First Impression

Companies are making many efforts to simplify and enhance the way users logon to various digital workspaces, including single sign-on, redesigning logon screens, leveraging social login techniques and others. But all those efforts won’t matter if they click “Sign in” and nothing happens.

An important element of success for digital workspaces is having a seamless user experience regardless of which location or device they’re using, and the very first step they will take involves the logon process. Suppliers such as Citrix and VMware are simplifying the logon process for end users, but for the IT staff, the logon process can involve:

  • Accessing a browser
  • Authentication
  • ‘Enumeration’
  • Establishing a session
  • Launching an application

This complexity is obviously hidden from the end-user, but quickly and successfully completing these steps create the first impression your digital workspace gives to your users. That’s why we offer eG Enterprise Express, a FREE logon simulator for Citrix XenApp/XenDesktop and VMware Horizon.

Read the entire article here, The Logon Experience: No Second Chance to Make a First Impression

Via the fine folks at eG Innovations.

eG Innovations provides intelligent performance monitoring & management solutions that dramatically accelerate the discovery, diagnosis and resolution of service performance issues in virtual, cloud, and physical service infrastructures. Only eG Innovations offers 360-degree service visibility with automated, virtualization-aware performance correlation across every layer and every tier – from desktops to applications and from network to storage. This unique approach delivers deep, actionable insights into the true causes of cross-domain service performance issues and enables administrators to pre-emptively detect, diagnose and fix root-cause issues – before end users notice.

