The Lieblings tell “The IGEL Story”

In the following video, the world famous Lieblings tell “The IGEL Story”.

About “The Lieblings”

“The Lieblings” is a dramatized version of Doug and Kristin’s life together, or any typical couple’s life. Needless to say, it would be fun to be a fly on the wall and in many ways by watching “The Lieblings” you get to be just that.

Script written by Kristin Montag and Douglas Brown

About IGEL

IGEL delivers powerful endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company’s world-leading products, including the IGEL Universal Management Suite, IGEL™ Linux-powered thin and zero clients, and all-in-one thin client solutions, deliver a smart and secure endpoint management experience that shifts granular control of thin and zero client devices from the end user to IT. This enables enterprises to remotely control all thin client devices from a single dashboard interface. With IGEL, IT teams can do more with less, lower their total cost of ownership and operation, and future-proof their organization. IGEL has 10 offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries.

