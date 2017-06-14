We love laptops. Especially the modern lightweight ones with long battery life, HD displays and clever hinges so they can be used as a tablet or a tent for small rodents.

As a frequent traveler who reluctantly used a MacBook Air for years because of the lack of equivalent PC hardware, I’m delighted to see Microsoft’s Surface initiative forcing PC manufacturers to up their game. HP, Lenovo, Dell and Microsoft all make devices which (in my opinion) surpass the best of Apple’s offerings. Most of them now have super-fast SSD storage, and enough of it to store all our work files and maybe even a movie or two to watch on the plane.

But wait, what new horror is this? I can’t take my beloved computer on the plane any longer!?? What am I going to do?

The problem is, that, while we love our laptops, there are several risks with using them as the isolated center of our computing world.

Read the entire article here, The Laptop Ban and Why Separating User Persona from Your Device Matters

via the fine folks at Ivanti.