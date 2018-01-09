The IoT Offering Explained in Plain English – AWS re:Invent 2017 Video

This session can help you better understand how to leverage different AWS services to build an IoT application. Learn the value of each AWS service in the Internet of Things (IoT) category, as we go through different use cases that demonstrate how the services are better together. NASA/JPL illustrate those concepts by discussing the inner workings of a demonstration they’ve built. They also talk about how they use IoT to overcome their technical challenges.

This video is from the fine folks at Amazon Web Services (AWS).