IT Books
Home Applications The Internet of Things: Key Applications and Protocols Book

The Internet of Things: Key Applications and Protocols Book

0
The Internet of Things: Key Applications and Protocols Book
0

An all-in-one reference to the major Home Area Networking, Building Automation and AMI protocols, including 802.15.4 over radio or PLC, 6LowPAN/RPL, ZigBee 1.0 and Smart Energy 2.0, Zwave, LON, BACNet, KNX, ModBus, mBus, C.12 and DLMS/COSEM, and the new ETSI M2M system level standard. In-depth coverage of Smart-grid and EV charging use cases.

This book describes the Home Area Networking, Building Automation and AMI protocols and their evolution towards open protocols based on IP such as 6LowPAN and ETSI M2M. The authors discuss the approach taken by service providers to interconnect the protocols and solve the challenge of massive scalability of machine-to-machine communication for mission-critical applications, based on the next generation machine-to-machine ETSI M2M architecture. The authors demonstrate, using the example of the smartgrid use case, how the next generation utilities, by interconnecting and activating our physical environment, will be able to deliver more energy (notably for electric vehicles) with less impact on our natural resources.

Key Features:

  • Offers a comprehensive overview of major existing M2M and AMI protocols
  • Covers the system aspects of large scale M2M and smart grid applications
  • Focuses on system level architecture, interworking, and nationwide use cases
  • Explores recent emerging technologies: 6LowPAN, ZigBee SE 2.0 and ETSI M2M, and for existing technologies covers recent developments related to interworking
  • Relates ZigBee to the issue of smartgrid, in the more general context of carrier grade M2M applications
  • Illustrates the benefits of the smartgrid concept based on real examples, including business cases

This book will be a valuable guide for project managers working on smartgrid, M2M, telecommunications and utility projects, system engineers and developers, networking companies, and home automation companies. It will also be of use to senior academic researchers, students, and policy makers and regulators.
Learn More and Buy Now

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
Development
Internet of Things (IoT)
IT Books
Networking
IT Books
IT Books IT Books is the world leader in cloud, data center, desktop, mobility, security, storage, and virtualization books! Looking for a good tech book? Look no further than IT Books on DABCC.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper

    Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]

    read more
    ScaleArc Feature Image

    The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability

    ScaleArc Feature Image

    Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper

    gartner

    Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper

    1486743856_VMware-Feature-Image.png

    NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications

    Downloads

      ScaleArc Feature Image

      Download ScaleArc Database Performance and Load Balancing Sofware

      ScaleArc offer’s a free, easy, fully featured and supported 30-day trial of the ScaleArc software (formerly iDB). ScaleArc is incredibly easy to implement, with most customers able to get their first cluster up and running in less than 15 minutes from install. Available as an easy to use VM Image, an Amazon AMI, or an […]

      read more
      FSLogix Feature Image

      Base Image Script Framework (BIS-F) – Version 6.0.0

      Citrix-Sessions-1

      NEW TOOL! Azure Log Analytics Agent for RDS and Citrix Sites

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for Raspberry Pi 2 / 3

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Core

      1486699221_Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

      Download Windows 10 IoT Core for DragonBoard

      On-Demand Webinars

        629303890_295x166.jpg

        Workspot + Azure = Insanely Simple VDI and DaaS for Education – On-Demand Webinar

        via the fine folks at Workspot.

        read more
        1493712064_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and Citrix AppDNA 7.9 Webinar

        1494549045_maxresdefault.jpg

        How a Top Media Distributor Built a Cloud NAS on AWS – SoftNAS On-Demand Webinar

        1493712043_maxresdefault.jpg

        XenTegra and FSLogix Apps 2.5 Webinar

        631249262_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis TechJam Video: How to deliver the best virtual workspace using your existing hardware

        1492717872_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: What’s new with Citrix XenMobile Service and Microsoft

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1495900287_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Virtualizing Big Data on VMware vSphere

          Light board overview of Virtualizing Big Data on VMware vSphere This video is from the fine folks at VMware vSphere.

          read more
          1495901319_maxresdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy Session SYN330 Video – Optimize and scale your XenApp and XenDesktop platform the CTP way

          1495903902_maxresdefault.jpg

          2017 Veeam Availability Report Findings – UKI Video

          629303890_295x166.jpg

          Workspot + Azure = Insanely Simple VDI and DaaS for Education – On-Demand Webinar

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win a Tesla P100D

          Visit our Sponsors!


          Close

          Share this video