The Internet of Things: How Smart TVs, Smart Cars, Smart Homes, and Smart Cities Are Changing the World

How the Internet of Things will change your life: all you need to know, in plain English!

The Internet of Things (IoT) won’t just connect people: It will connect “smart” homes, appliances, cars, offices, factories, cities… the world. You need to know what’s coming: It might just transform your life.

Now, the world’s #1 author of beginning technology books has written the perfect introduction to IoT for everyone. Michael Miller shows how connected smart devices will help people do more, do it smarter,

do it faster. He also reveals the potential risks—to your privacy, your freedom, and maybe your life.

Make no mistake: IoT is coming quickly. Miller explains why you care, helps you use what’s already here, and prepares you for the world that’s hurtling toward you.

–What is IoT? How does it work? How will it affect me?

–What’s realistic, and what’s just hype?

–How smart is my “smart TV” really? (And, is it watching me?)

–Can smart IoT devices make me healthier?

–Will smart appliances ever be useful?

–How much energy could I save with a smart home?

–What’s the future of wearable tech?

–When will I have a self-driving car?

–When will I have a nearly self-driving car? (Hint: Surprisingly soon.)

–Is IoT already changing the way I shop?

–What’s the future of drones, at war and in my neighborhood?

–Could smart cities lower my taxes?

–Who gets the data my devices are collecting?

–How can I profit from the Internet of Things?

–What happens when the whole world is connected?

–Will I have any privacy left at all?

