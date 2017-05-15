The Internet of Things Gets Real At #DellEMCWorld
Few technologies have had as much hype and publicity in the manufacturing and industrial space as the Internet of Things. Magazines feel the need to cover it. Marketing people weave it into any press release that they can.
If you really want to know what the Internet of Things is, along with some of its potential, the place to go was the IoT and OEM booth at Dell EMC World Expo.
The Dell Gateway was the core piece of technology connecting all the disparate elements.
Control Valve Condition Monitoring
The reality of the working system for manufacturing was demonstrated by a real-world working demonstration of control valve condition monitoring—such as might be found on an oil pipeline. An instrument on the control valve communicates data such as usage, temperature, and the like to a Pi database (a standard in the industry from OSIsoft) housed in a Dell Gateway 5000 via the industrial HART IP protocol.
Read the entire article here, The Internet of Things Gets Real At #DellEMCWorld
via the fine folks at Dell
