The Internet of Things Explained: A guide for ISPs on the opportunities and challenges coming with the IoT Book
As a broadband operator you may be feeling confused by the Internet of Things and what it has to do with you. Wondering what it is, where it came from and what you, as an operator, really need to know (and do) about it? The Internet of Things Explained begins at the dawn of IoT with an eerily correct 1926 prediction to the “aha!” moment of Kevin Ashton and some lipstick in 1999.
Broadband operators will get a clearer understanding of why they should care about the IoT and the inevitable effect between the IoT and IPv6 on their network. This short, 20-page book explains why it’s so crucial for operators to be the first foot in the door for what is being hailed as the thing that will change the world as we know it.
